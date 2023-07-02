By Damiete Braide

Abibiman Publishing will launch its Nigerian branch on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lagos.

Croatian writer, Ivan Sršen’s Harmattan, a novel about Nigerian women in a German prison, translated from the Croatian by Ellen Elias-Bursać, with financial support from the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Culture and Media, will be launched on the same day at Roving Heights Bookstore Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Dr, Oniru 101241, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Founder and publisher of Abibiman Publishing UK, Onyeka Nwelue, where Harmattan was previously published this year, said: “Ivan Sršen and I met by the strike of a magical thunder. I read somewhere online that he had invited Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka to a book fair in Croatia. That, and then, I knew he was someone I needed to pursue.

“And I did. He is married to a Nigerian and he has written a book with Nigerian characters. I wanted to have it published in English, so others can read it. I chased him and got the rights and Ellen agreed to translate it. Then came the financial support of the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Culture and Media. Now, here is the story and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I did.”

Abibiman Publishing is registered in the UK, India, the US and Nigeria.

Abibiman Publishing Nigeria will be headed by serial entrepreneur, David Lanre Messan as Chief Executive Officer and Publishing Director.

There will be book signings and readings by the author from 3pm on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.