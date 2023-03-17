From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group of Abians in the diaspora have warned Abia voters not to sell their votes for any financial inducement on the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The group also cautioned those behind the alleged plots to instigate violence during the polls to perish the thought as they would not be able to shoulder the consequences of such unpatriotic acts.

Abians in diaspora, in a statement jointly signed by Professors Chukwubuikem Anosike (US), and Udenwa Nnabuikem (UK), said that they had already deployed their monitoring team across the state for on the spot assessment and report of developments at various polling units.

According to the statement, Abians in diaspora would not take it lightly with any person or group that constitutes oneself a clog in the wheel of progress of the state and its peaceful transition to another democratic government.

The statement urged voters to come out en mass without fear of molestation or intimidation to exercise their franchise on Saturday.

It also urged voters to vote for candidates of their choice without coercion.

The statement read in part, “All the candidates contesting in this election have had their time to present their manifestos and canvass for votes.

“On Saturday, they should allow Abians to decide who will lead them. Abians in diaspora will resist any attempt to intimidate people into voting by coercion the wrong candidates.

“We are not interested in political parties but concerned about the birth of a new Abia. Therefore, nobody should attempt to subvert the will of the people for whatever reason”.

The statement also urged security agencies not to take for granted rumours of importation of thugs into the state for the purpose of rigging.

“There should be thorough investigation of the allegations and anybody no matter how lowly or highly connected but found to be engaging in any activity capable of plunging the state into chaos should not be allowed to go scot free”, the group said.