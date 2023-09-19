From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has said it would on Wednesday commission the computerized vehicle centre at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Governor Alex Otti has made appointment of 14 additional aides to help in strengthening out activities of his administration in various sectors.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu who announced this while briefing the press in Government House, Umuahia after this week’s State Executive Council meeting said the idea was to ensure that all vehicles that ply on Abia roads are road worthy in addition to reducing carnages on the roads.

Kanu disclosed that the State Government was carrying out palliative works on the Umuahia/Ikot-Ekpene Federal road to provide the people with motorable road.

He stated that in line with the light up Abia project of the state government, about 36 streets have been lit up in Umuahia while the exercise will be extended to Aba- Owerri Road, Factory Road, MCC, Okigwe and Brass roads all in Aba. He said all the new roads being constructed in the city would have street lights.

Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Onwuma said the centre was necessary to ascertain the number of vehicles that are road worthy. He added that a cost of testing each small vehicle is N1,700 while bigger ones N3,000.

Commissioner for Petroleum and Minerals Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna at the press briefing disclosed that the State Government was ready to explore the array of solid minerals which it is blessed with.

He added that government was committed to taping such minerals including gold, kaoline , limestone among others.

He revealed that about 17 solid minerals are available to tap, maintaining that this would provide investment and job opportunities in addition to boosting the State’s revenue base.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Works, Don Otumchere Oti

said the delay in the commencement of works on the six lane Ossah Road in Umuahia was as a result of processes that were involved, revealing that actual work cannot commence without payment of compensation and demolition of structures.