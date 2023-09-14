From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

Prominent leaders from Abia State have commended the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that validated the victory of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the lawmaker representing Abia North.

The stakeholders described the verdict as thorough, stressing that it addressed all issues raised by the petitioners.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Tuesday upheld the victory of Senator Kalu representing Abia North.

A three-man panel led by Justice Samson Paul-Gang, in a unanimous ruling, dismissed the petition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mao Ohuabunwa and Labour Party (LP), Nnamdi Iro Orji for lack of merit.

It said the election of the former Senate chief whip complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act and also faulted arguments of both petitioners that election did not hold in over 120 polling units mainly in Ohafia and Arochukwu local government areas of the zone.

Kalu, two-term lawmaker who chairs Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation was declared winner by INEC having scored 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi who got 27,540 votes and Ohuabunwa with 15,175.

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) described Senator Kalu’s victory as a confirmation of the peoples vote for his capacity and not party.

A statement by the president general, Goodluck Ibem and secretary, Okey Nwaoru, noted that his victory would strengthen democracy in the state and enjoined his opponents to support him to move the state forward.

“His victory is a confirmation that the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone voted for him based on his capacity to deliver and not on the basis of party or religious consideration.

“Since 2019, Senator Kalu was elected into the Senate by the good people of Abia North Senatorial zone, he changed the face of representation and made the people to know that a lawmaker is not only about speaking grammer at the chambers but all about to better the lot of the people by attracting projects that has direct bearing on the people who differed the rain and sun to vote for him.

“Within a short period of two years in the Senate, Senator Kalu constructed and completed over 50 roads, built and equipped classrooms blocks with modern desks for learning, gave local and international scholarships to so many students, gave street lights to so many communities, empowered the youths and many other democracy dividends too numerous to mention.

“This uncommon democracy dividends brought by Kalu to his people endeared him to his people which is why they came out enmasse to vote for him during the elections.

“We commend the judiciary for defending the collective will of the people by giving the right judgement in Abia North Senatorial zone. The judgement is the collective desire of the good people of Abia North.”

Also reacting, renowned security consultant and lawyer, Dr. Ody Ajike, said the judgment was a true reflection of the mandate the people of Abia North Senatorial District delivered at the last National Assembly election.

Consequently, he urged Iro and Ohuabunwa to cooperate with Senator Kalu in his effort to address the myriad of challenges facing the district.

“The judgment is valuable, well-deserved and rewarding development in the politics of Abia North senatorial zone. As we all know, judicial decisions as regards political competition will always produce competing interests that are usually resolved through consensus and compromise. This judgment is one that will further unite Abia North under Senator Kalu’s primal leadership. I plead with the other candidates to join forces with Senator Kalu for the promotion of peace and stability in our senatorial zone.

“Senator Orji Kalu has brought a new meaning of development to Abia North by fostering profound changes and transformational developments that are paradigmatic. Senator Kalu is deliberately promoting stability and democracy within the senatorial Zone by restoring political trust, encouraging political participation in new ways, building new mechanisms of effective people oriented governance and enhancing collaboration with the people. He has provided every area within the zone with a slew of non excludable public goods and social investments in health, education, public infrastructure and maximal incentives that promote economic growth.”

Abia State Chairman of Reality Organisation, Peter Ndukwe, said the decision of the tribunal has kept hope alive for the people of Abia North.

“The unanimous judgement of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State upholding and validating the re-election of distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is infallible and unimpeachable as it represents the true picture and sacrosanct position of the law. In fact, the judgment which I firmly believe will be upheld and sustained if appealed by the aggrieved parties, will greatly enrich our electoral jurisprudence and case law. Virtually all issues raised or and canvassed in both the petition of PDP and LP were not germane but trivial, frivolous and could not be proven or established by hard facts and law. My candid opinion and advice to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Chief Nnamdi Iro Orji and their respective political parties is for them to sheath their appellate swords and congratulate His Excellency and distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON) for a well deserved victory.

“I am excited, elated and fascinated by the well reasoned, researched and erudite delivery of the aforesaid judgement by the respected judges. The said judgement has kept hope alive for Ndi Abia North, Abia State and Nigeria. Enough of the distractions so that OUK can continue with his massive infrastructural developments and legacy projects for Abia North Senatorial district. Thumb up for the National Assembly Election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia. Congratulations to the great OUK.”

State Chairman of Abia’s largest socio-political group, OUK Movement, Ojisi Iro Ogbaja said: “The decision of the erudite judges was a thorough one that ensures that the wish of the people prevails. The masses applaud the judgment as a victory for democracy to the working Senator — and we appeal to those opposing him to allow Abia North to work.”

Similarly, Chairman of Association of Nze, Ozo and Chiefs (ANOC) USA, Chief Sunday Okoro, applauded the ruling of the tribunal, saying: “I already knew he was going to win the tribunal matter because his winning during the election was a clear victory. The tribunal case was only to fulfill the due process of law. Once again, a big congratulations to him!”

A legal practitioner from Ohafia Local Government Area, Mbila Ayi said: “A well-deserved win on account of Senator Kalu’s zeal and keenness in delivering the dividends of democracy to Abia North indigenes.The judgement indeed reflects the people’s mandate.”

Mr. Emma Nwosu, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ohafia Local Government Area, also hailed the victory.

“It is indeed the Lord’s doing and victory for his entire constituents of Abia North Senatorial Zone, who have enjoyed effective and quality representation over the years from him. We pray that the great God who has brought this victory will sustain it to the end and to the glory of His name.”

Another political leader from Nkporo clan and House of Assembly candidate of APC, Ohafia North State Constituency, Robinson Otuwe Kalu, said he felt so happy when he heard the good news. “I give God all the glory. I give kudos to the judges. It shows we still have hope for the judiciary.Congratulations to my mentor, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Chairman of APC in Bende Local Government Area in Abia State, Ulu Onwuchekwa, described the verdict as true affirmation of overwhelming supports and votes given to Senator Kalu by people during the just-concluded poll in Abia North and all other parts of Abia state, in order to continue with his effective representation at the senate for another four years.

“The effective and efficient representation displayed by the federal lawmaker has engendered the buildings of socio-economic and infrastructural projects in most parts of Abia North zone which are visible for the world to see.

“Based on this purposeful leadership cum representation, people of this senatorial zone decided again that he should continue to represent us at the senate. And this honorable tribunal in its wisdom is in line with the 2022 electoral act as amended, and constitution of the land.”