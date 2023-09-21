From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State government has retired all the Permanent Secretaries and Directors who have put in more than eight years of service in their present positions. The affected officers have therefore been directed to proceed on compulsory retirement leave within the next three months beginning from January 1, 2024.

A directive to this effect was contained in a statement by Mrs. Joy Maduka, the Acting Head of Service.

According to the statement, government decided to reinstate the policy to reinvigorate the public service, restore the morale of officers and unlock the new Abia of hard working officers.

It stated that Government has approved that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Non- Ministerial Departments shall henceforth hold office for a term of four years, renewable for another term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance.

The statement added that Directors shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years in the post.

The acting Head of Service said the approval was without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the Abia state Public Service Rules which prescribes 60 years of age or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier for mandatory retirement.

“Consequently, all Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non- Ministerial Departments and Directors who would have spent eight years or more on the post by 1st January 2024, are hereby notified to commence their retirement activities.”

Otti had earlier on assumption of office, suspended the Head of Service and all Permanent Secretaries.