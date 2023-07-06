From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Abia State Polytechnic chapter has elected new officers.

In a keenly contested election conducted by Dr. Chika Ogonwa, ASUP national financial secretary at the main campus of the institution, Dr. Chike David was elected as Chairman; Nwaogazi Ben. C., Vice Chairman and Dr Stella Ikoro, General Secretary.

Others elected are, Adindu David, Assistant Secretary; Chinedum Adiele, Treasurer; Joe Ogbonnaya Irukwu, Publicity Secretary; Abazie Ifeanyi, Financial Secretary; Osobaese Lovina, Internal Auditor and Nwazue Stephen, Welfare Secretary.

Speaking after the election, Dr. Ogonwa commended the ASUP members in Abia Poly for commending themselves maturely during the election.

He thanked the Governor of the State, Dr Alex Otti for appointing a new Rector for the institution, adding that this will help in moving Abia Poly forward.

Speaking while on a courtesy visit to Chidinma Ndukwe, the acting Rector, the new ASUP chairman, Dr. Chike intimated her that the election was peacefully conducted.

He thanked the National Leadership of ASUP for their timely intervention in ensuring that the election was conducted free and fair.

He equally commended the Rector for her openness and promised that the new ASUP executive shall endeavor to work for the betterment of the school and staff of the Polytechnic.

The welfare secretary, Nwazue promised that they would serve the union wholeheartedly to the satisfaction of members in particular and the institution in general.

In her speech, acting rector of Polytechnic, congratulated the newly elected officers and charged them to ensure that the institution moved forward.

She informed new executive of the promises of Governor Otti to promptly pay salaries and other staff welfare their salaries and declared that hope has ome.