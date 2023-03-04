From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Christian Youth Forum (NCYF) has endorsed the Action People’s Party (APP) for Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, for the March 11 governorship election.

In a press conference in Umuahia, the publicity secretary of the Forum, John Bosco Ezema, said the decision to endorse Chief Kalu was reached after “careful and studious process” in which it was discovered that only he has plan for youth inclusiveness in his manifesto.

Ezema added that only Mascot Kalu has a blueprint for the sustainable development of the State. He called on the youth not to be discouraged by the outcome of the February 25 presidential election but to come out en masse on March 11 to vote Kalu.

“At this juncture, the Nigeria Christian Youth Forum, Abia State wish to make it public that, following a wide opinion sampling, meetings and interactions with the electorates, parties and candidates who will be participating in the forthcoming election and having studied the manifestos of the eligible candidates, parties, which speaks volume of the ability of a political party to hit the ground running towards tackling the essential needs and wants of the citizenry, the manifesto and the candidacy of the Action Peoples Party, gave a strong conviction of hope.

“We therefore make a formal declaration that the Nigeria Christian Youth Forum, Abia State, after our meeting on Thursday, 2nd March, 2023, unanimously endorsed and adopted the sole candidacy of Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu of the Action Peoples Party, Abia State, as our gubernatorial candidate for the Saturday March 11 governoship election in the State, having found him worthy to deliver, when elected as the governor of Abia State,” Ezema said.

He appealed to INEC to ensure neutrality as the electoral umpire so that the hope and aspiration of the people of a better Abia State would be met.

Ezema called on the people of the state to give their votes to Chief Kalu.