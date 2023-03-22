From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the Labour Party Candidate in the 2023 Gubernatorial Election in the State, Alex Otti, on his emergence as Governor Elect.

Governor Ikpeazu in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka noted that Otti has fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserves commendation for his staying power and resilience.

“Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr Alex Otti on his hard fought victory.

“In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the Governor elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State”.

The Governor equally saluted candidates of other parties who took part in the election, for their doggedness.

He stated that the Governor-Elect should be given an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29, and advised the other candidates not to distract the incoming Governor with court cases.

“Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance.

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance”.

Ikpeazu assured the Governor Elect that he will put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to that of Otti.

Ikpeazu thanked the people of Abia State for casting their votes in a very peaceful atmosphere and reminded them that peace remains very critical in the quest for sustainable development.

While wishing the incoming Governor, God’s blessings, the out-going governor

charged people of the state to accord Otti every necessary support that will enable him succeed.