From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, has raised the alarm over the alleged attempt to manipulate the figures of last Saturday’s election in Abia South in order to cheat its candidate for the zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his counterpart for Aba North/Aba South federal constituency, Hon Alex Ikwuechegh.

State Chairman of the party, Augustine Ehiemere, who raised the alarm in Umuahia during a press briefing, alleged that the delays in announcing the results since Saturday was part of the ploy to manipulate the outcome of the polls.

He accused the ruling PDP-led Government in the state of trying to take undue advantage of the delays to reverse the will of Abia voters in the affected constituencies.

Ehiemere accused the ruling PDP Government of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cancel many polling units in Aba North and Aba South where APGA recorded a resounding victory, and ordered a re-run.

The APGA Chairman cautioned INEC against any attempt to subvert the will of the people, vowing that any such attempt will be vigorously resisted.

He called on security agencies not to allow anybody to manipulate the collective will of the people who he claimed voted massively for APGA candidates on Saturday.

Ehiemere claimed that both Senator Abaribe, and Hon. Ikwuechegh received massive votes and urged INEC to stop any further delays in announcing the results of the polls.