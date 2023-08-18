From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State command of the Nigerian police have arrested one Bishop Timothy Otu of a Pentecostal church, Agape Evangelical Ministry, Aba, Abia State over the death in an hotel of his lover and member of his church, Evangelist Happiness Echieze.

The command have equally arrested a woman, Adaeze for allegedly abducting a one-month-old baby.

It was learnt that in the evening of August 12, the Bishop whose church is located within the Obikabia Junction axis of Ogbor Hill, Aba, had around 9:25pm, booked the Evangelist and mother of five into a room at Jubilee Guest House located at Ovom, within the Ogbor Hill area of the city.

It was gathered that around 11pm on the fateful day, the Bishop who booked the room with the Evangelist, absconded after deceiving the receptionist that he was going to buy food for his guest.

After a while the Bishop did not come back, the manager of the hotel, Mr Godwin Akpan who was said to have suspected foul play, around 12 midnight, made a formal complaint to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area.

It was reported that on arrival at the hotel, when policemen opened the room, they saw the mother of five whose husband is said to live and work in Bayelsa State, lying naked on the bed with foam coming out of her mouth and nose.

When police opened her phone, they discovered the woman Evangelist was a member of the Bishop’s church and that they have been having romantic relationship and discussion via text messages as indicated in the phone.

The officers reportedly declared a manhunt for the Bishop who they later Sunday morning traced to his Church at Obikabia Junction, conducting Sunday Service.

When the police arrived his church according to information, the Bishop was busy preaching to the congregants about repentance, not minding that one of his female members he took out the previous night for sex escapede was still lying dead in an hotel room.

The Bishop was said to have been arrested immediately after his sermon by the police.

It was reported that police preliminary investigations revealed that the woman died during sex romp with the Bishop.

The late Evangelist hailed from Umuatakawom in Obingwa LGA.

Confirming the incident, the command’s PPRO, Maureen Chinaka said, “On August 13, at approximately 09:30am, Mr Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isiala Ngwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

“It was revealed that on the evening of August 12, around 09:25 pm, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isiala Ngwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00 midnight, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze.

“She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose,” she said.

Chinaka explained that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation into the matter, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue in Aba.

Meanwhile, Abia Command said it has apprehended one Adaeze Lawrence of Amaogbonna Road, off Osisikakwu street in Aba for the alleged abduction of a one-month-old baby.

A release by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Chinaka said the arrest was made on August 14 by the Abia State SWAT team in Aba after receiving credible information.

According to the release, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to abducting the child from Owujie Onyinyechi Gift’s residence, situated at 5 Cricket Road, near Nigeria Brewery, Aba.

The release said investigations by the Police revealed the suspect and the baby’s mother’s elder sister were schoolmates.

“The suspect took advantage of this relationship to gain the baby’s mother’s trust.

“The suspect, under the pretence of visiting her friend, requested to celebrate the new baby’s birth. On their celebration outing, she absconded with the baby.

“Upon the suspect’s arrest, Adaeze Lawrence denied the crime but medical examinations from the police clinic disproved her claims, leading to her confession”.

The PPRO said the child’s biological mother positively identified the baby, confirming the abduction took place on August 6, 2023.