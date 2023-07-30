From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command said it has arrested three persons suspected to have been involved in last week’s attack on the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry in Aba, in which two policemen were killed.

This is as the command equally said it has apprehended 24 kidnap suspects at the Umunneochi axis of the state and rescued some victims.

A release by the command’s PPRO, Maureen Chinaka said following the attack on the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry on July 26 at Samec/Faulks Road, Aba, which led to the death of two cops, police swoop into action.

She revealed that on July 27, at about 11:30 am, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Command stormed a hotel located in Ohanze, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The release stated after raiding the hotel, police arrested three male suspects.

She said items recovered from the suspects include two revolver pistols, six rounds of 7.62x39MM ammunition suitable for AK-47 rifles, and five rounds of 9MM ammunition.

The release said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

In a related development, the command said it has arrested 24 kidnap suspects, made up of 20 males and four females.

According to a release by the command’s PPRO, on July 27, at about 8:00 am, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer for Isuochi raided Garki Market Lokpanta and arrested the suspects.

Among the suspects said to have been arrested were two notorious kidnap kingpins in Umunneochi whose names were not disclosed.

Police recovered weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, and some objects believed to be charms from the suspects.

In another operation, the command revealed that on July 2, at about 8:00 pm, the Divisional Police Officer for Isuochi and some of his men while on patrol along Obinolu/Ngodo Road, after the military base, ran into a Kidnapping incident.

The release said the kidnappers were given a hot chase by the police and they ran into the bush, as a result, one victim was rescued.

Police equally informed that on July 23, at about 6:00 am, in continuation of her pursuit/bush combing, two more kidnap victims, Chukwukere Henry

‘m’ of Ogidi in Anambra State and Joshua Udeh ‘m’ of Okigwe in Imo State were rescued.

The release said the state Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie had assured residents that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality while soliciting the support of well-meaning Abians.