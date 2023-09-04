From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The convoy of the governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, was over the weekend involved in an auto crash at Ebem Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was said to be returning to Umuahia, after attending the child dedication of his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu when a Hilux vain in the Governor’s convoy hit a commercial okada rider by the side of the road at Ebem Ohafia.

Although no life was lost, the commercial okada rider was nevertheless said to have sustained injuries.

The governor has in the interim ordered the immediate suspension of the driver, Onyebuchi Steven, who was involved in the accident, pending investigation.

Gov Otti has equally directed the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, to ensure the motorcycle rider whose name was given as Orji Felix, received the best medical attention at the expense of government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kazie Uko, said that the investigation was intended to establish the culpability of the driver in the incident.

Uko revealed that both the motorcycle rider and his passenger were promptly rescued after the accident happened and taken to a nearby hospital.

The statement revealed that while the passenger was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital in Ohafia and discharged, Felix, who suffered multiple fractures on his left leg and right arm was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia for treatment.