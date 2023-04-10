Abia State Governor-Elect Dr Alex Otti has alerted the general public, especially traders in the various markets in the state, to a fraudulent plan by a group of people who are using his name to extort unsuspecting citizens with fake promises of making them market leaders.

Dr Otti, in a statement issued on Sunday by his media office, called on all Abians, particularly businessmen and women in major markets in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and other towns in the state, to be wary of such groups of people as neither he nor his wife has any interest in who becomes anything in the market leadership in Abia.

The incoming governor said it had been brought to his attention that some unscrupulous individuals have been visiting markets in Aba and other locations, falsely peddling his name and that of his wife while extorting their victims under the guise that they will be made market leaders.

“We wish to draw the attention of the general public to this disturbing piece of information and to warn that neither the Abia State Governor-Elect Dr Alex Otti nor his wife has anything to do with this fraudulent scheme.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those who are involved in this racket to cease forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“Whereas the Governor-Elect had during the campaigns expressed a desire to work with the various market leadership across the state to redevelop our markets and make them more conducive for business, we, however, trust that we will not involve ourselves in the leadership selection process of the markets,” the statement read in part.