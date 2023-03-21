From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chief Bond Ohuche, the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the recent Abia State polls, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Dr Alex Otti, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), winner of the election.

In a statement obtained in Enugu on Tuesday, Ohuche said, “in spite of some noticeable lapses like the non use of the BVAS machine and other attempts to compromise the electoral process by corrupt electoral officials, after diligent analysis of the results coming from other parts of Abia State; by our team of electoral forensic experts, we are satisfied that the Labour Party has garnered enough votes to be declared winner of the 2023 Abia governorship election.”

Ohuche congratulated Dr Otti, stating that his victory has “liberated our state and brought to an end its dark years.”

He urged his supporters and all Abians to remain resolute and steadfast despite the obvious provocations, saying “We must put the elections behind us and get to work to clean up the mess that PDP turned Abia into during its 24 years of misrule.”

Ohuche criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), whose candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, had allegedly polled over 81,000 votes from Obingwa local government area, a figure the LP said was cooked up.

Ohuche said that the PDP’s electoral heist attempt to keep Abia in perpetual servitude, as exemplified by the Obingwa electoral fiasco, had failed and signaled the rejection of impunity by Abians.

Ohuche urged INEC to declare Dr Alex Otti the winner of the election and give Abians closure. He concluded by saying, “Abia will be great again. God bless Abia state.”