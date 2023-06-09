From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees

(NULGE) said it has faith in the administration of Dr. Alex Otti to better the lot of her members.

The re-elected president of NULGE in Abia, Ikechi Nwaigwe who stated this, said Otti’s election by the Abia people was a clear endorsement that he is their choice, stressing that if the people have selected him, NULGE cannot go against the choice of the people.

Nwaigwe said that the NULGE leadership is confident that the new government led by Otti will treat local government employees well, vowing that the employees on their own will perform their duties with additional strength to ensure that the state moves forward.

“They ‘ve said that I’m going to work against the interest of the new Government to try to make them uncomfortable but that is not true. As a union, what we present to any Government in power is facts on the ground.

“Our job is to serve any government in power and get our pay for the job we rendered. We’re going to be loyal to the new government, we’ll give the new government useful advice and encourage the new governor as well.

“If we cause trouble will trouble pay our salaries? Do people feed with trouble? Can trouble help our members get their pay? We’ll work with the government to succeed because their success will be ours and their failure will also be ours.

Nwaigwe congratulated Otti on his inauguration as the Governor of the state and assured him of their support to his administration.

NULGE Secretary in the state, Abayomi Afolabi said the allegation that the election that brought the new NULGE leadership was marred with irregularities was false, stressing that every constitutional requirement was followed with the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NULGE.

Afolabi said that those who are not happy with the election discovered earlier that they were not having the support of the delegates and instead of seeking such support, they resorted to blackmail including making moves to turn the new government against NULGE.