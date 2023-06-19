Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) has commenced the second phase of solar powered street lights-up project across his constituency.

A statement by the senator’s media office on Monday indicated that the installation of the street lights up projects cut across the five local government areas of the Senatorial District with 48 communities as beneficiaries.

The statement said that the project is meant to light up dark spots around the communities, increase social and economic activities and reduce criminal activities in various benefiting communities.

The former Abia governor urged community leaders and residents of the various communities to take ownership of the lights and other government infrastructure to prevent vandalism.

He said that the project and other numerous ones he had facilitated were meant to enhance the quality of lives of the people, and should not be destroyed.

Senator Kalu assured the people of Abia North Senatorial District of quality representation in the 10th Senate.

Below is the list of the communities to benefit from the street-lights installations:

LOCATIONS FOR SOLAR LIGHTS IN UMUNNEOCHI LGA

2023 PROJECT (50%)

1. Mbala 10 poles

2. Lokpanta 10 poles

3. Lekwesi 10 poles

4. Lokpaukwu 10 poles

5. Akwa (Nneato) 10 poles

6. Aro Ikpa 10 poles

7. Lomara 10 poles

8. Obilagu Umudim (consult Osike for location) 10 poles

9. Obinolu (consult Tuscana for location) 10 poles

10 Orie Market 5 poles

ISIUKWUATO LGA

1. Acha 10 poles

2. Eluama (along Prof. Ukaeje, University of Ife area) 10 poles

3. Umuokogbu (along Rufus Obi area) 10 poles

4. Otamkpa (Engr. Ojukwu area) 10 poles

5. Chief Obi Chima Area 10 poles

6. Amaiyi Obulohia (Bobby’s area) 10 poles

7. Ovim 10 poles

8. Uturu (APC Chairman area, Mr. Royal) 10 poles

9. Uturu (Ralph Ukoro area) 10 poles

10 Uturu University Area 10 poles

BENDE LGA

1. Okai item 10 poles

2. Umu Akpa item 10 poles

3. Apaanu item 10 poles

4. Akanu item 10 poles

5. Okoko item (towards Buchi Uko house) 10 poles

6. Umuenyere Alaiyi 10 poles

7. Amankalu Alaiyi (Barr. Perfect area) 10 poles

8. Ama Okai Ugwueke 10 poles

9. Ndubuisi Oreala place Ugwueke 5 poles

OHAFIA LGA

1. Etiti Ama Nkporo 10 poles

2. Elu Ugwu (From Deputy Governor side) 10 poles

3. Ama Orie Nkporo 10 poles

4. Otuwo’s Community-Ndi Agbo Nkporo

(House of Assembly APC Candidate Area) 10 poles

5. Amangwu Ohafia 10 poles

6. Okonu Ohafia 15 poles

7. Eziafor Ohafia 10 poles

8. Agbo Oji Abiriba (Oji Oba side) 10 poles

9. Ebem Ohafia 10 poles

AROCHUKWU LGA

1. Okpo Ihechiowa 10 poles

2. Ike Isu (Nicholas Kalu/Eze Nwata area) 10 poles

3. Obi Isu (Former SSG’s area) 10 poles

4. Achara in Ihechiowa 10 poles

5. Ama Nmiri Ihechiowa 10 poles

6. Ama Nna Agwu-Aro Town (Lord Avan area) 10 poles

7. Atani Aro (Chief Nnadozie Udensi area) 10 poles

8. Amaoba Aro (Nkuma area) 10 poles

9. Ambassador Austin Orji/John Million area 10 poles

10 Call Barr. Helen in Aro town to give location for 5 poles