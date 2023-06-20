Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commenced the second phase of solar powered street lights-up project across his constituency.

A statement by Kalu’s media office, yesterday, said the street lights-up project cuts across the five local government areas of the senatorial district with 48 communities as target beneficiaries.

The statement said the project is meant to light up dark spots around the communities, increase social and economic activities and reduce criminal activities in various benefiting communities.

The former Abia State Governor urged community leaders and residents of the various communities to take ownership of the lights and other government infrastructure to prevent vandalism.

He said the project and other numerous ones he had facilitated were meant to enhance the quality of lives of the people, and should not be destroyed.

Kalu assured the people of Abia North of quality representation in the Senate.