From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

In accelerated fulfilment of his campaign promises months after his re-election back to the Senate, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expedited the construction of New infrastructural development projects across the five local governments of Abia North.

In the course of his reelection community campaign tour, the former Chief Whip of the Senate had during his engagement with electorates pledged to address critical infrastructural challenges through the construction of critical road and building projects in some areas immediately after he was re-elected.

Keeping to his words the former Abia Governor has since kick-started works on the projects he pledged to construct in Bende, Ohafia, Isuikwuato, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAS as captured in the 2022/2023 budget.

According to eyewitness reports the capital projects have also reached advanced stages some of them include: Faith Junction to Paradise Junction; Faith Junction to Akamba Market through “Ugwu Nna Oke Ukpo” both in Akanu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area; flag off construction of New Block of Three classrooms at Umuakpa Primary School, Item Bende LGA; completion and furnishing of Community Primary School, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area and the construction of Amoba community road with double drainage in Arochukwu local Government including other roads and building projects at Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs.

Reacting to the development, the Coordinator of Abia Action Youth Group, Ohafia Chapter, Goodluck Uduma, lauded the former Governor for keeping to his campaign promises.

Describing Kalu as an “Action Senator”, Uduma said that the Senator’s commitment to the development of their constituency remained unquestionable.

While commending the former Senate Chief Whip, Uduma noted that the two-time senator has consistently proven that he has the interest of his people at heart and is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that their needs are met.

Uduma said; “The road from Faith Junction to Paradise Junction and from Faith Junction to Akamba Market through Ugwu Nna Oke Ukpo is a much-needed infrastructure project that will improve the lives of the people in the area. It will provide better access to markets, schools, and other essential services, making life easier for residents and boosting economic activity in the area”.

On his part prominent Abia social media Democratic Activist Davidson Chijioke Ogbonnaya Alias “Mighty CJ”, hailed the pace at which Kalu fulfilled his campaign promises. According to Chijioke Abia North constituency has continued to witness the influx of Infrastructural and Human Capital Developments as well as tangible empowerment.

At ‘Amoba’ Arochukwu Youth Coordinator, Mr Ebony Inyamah who spoke on behalf of the constituents said that Kalu has continued to Distinguish himself from their past legislative Representatives.

Ebony said ” The people of ‘Amoba’ community are grateful to Orji Kalu, he has kept his promise to construct this road for us less than five months after his re-election. We voted for him because we trust him and he has never failed us and his project has proven that he remembers us.

In his remark through his Media office, Senator Kalu disclosed that the projects were a few of many others which have commenced in various communities of Abia North.

Kalu who bagged notable constituency development awards in his first term, assured that the projects were adequately funded and will be completed in due time.

Recollecting that in June, Kalu who has over 350 infrastructure projects to his credit in his first term, commenced the second phase of the solar-powered street lights-up project across his constituency.

In a statement issued by Kalu’s media office, yesterday, the street lights-up project cuts across the five local government areas of the senatorial district with 48 communities as target beneficiaries.

Kalu said the project is meant to light up dark spots around the communities, increase social and economic activities and reduce criminal activities in various benefiting communities.

The former Abia State Governor urged community leaders and residents of the various communities to take ownership of the lights and other government infrastructure to prevent vandalism.

He said the project and other numerous ones he had facilitated were meant to enhance the quality of lives of the people, and should not be destroyed.