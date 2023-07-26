From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has facilitated reconstruction of blocks of three classrooms at Nneato Central School, Ebelebe, Lokpanta National School Umuchieze and Mbala Central School Isuochi, all in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The former Abia State governor described the school project as a demonstration of his commitment to the development of education in his constituency, stressing that education remained the bedrock of any development.

Kalu, former Chief Whip of the Senate, expressed delight at the project, stating that improved livelihood for people of Abia North remains his priority.

He said it was important to invest in the education of the youths. Construction of the classroom blocks is part of Senator Kalu’s efforts to improve the quality of education in Abia North Senatorial District.

According to a statement by Kalu’s media office, the new classrooms would provide a conducive learning environment for the students and improve the standard of education in their communities.

Kalu promised to continue working tirelessly to ensure the needs of his constituents are met.

“I remain committed to serving my people. I will continue to work for them tirelessly because it is in me to serve the people,” he said.

The senator had earlier this year flagged off another phase of distribution of educational materials to schools across the five local government areas of Abia North..

The educational materials given to the pupils and students of the visited schools included high quality school bags, textbooks of various subjects, exercise books and writing materials.