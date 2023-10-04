From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Senator representing the people of Abia-North district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has once again given his constituents another cause to celebrate with the construction and delivery of additional blocks of classrooms at Umunneochi.

The latest learning facility built by the former Abia governor is a fully furnished block of three classrooms located at Amaeke Community Primary School, Umuaku Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area.

The classroom blocks, which were constructed from scratch by the former Senate Chief Whip, are equipped with modern reading tables, chairs, ceiling fans, teaching boards, and other conveniences.

At the commissioning event on Friday, Kalu, chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, charged the students to take their studies seriously, while expressing his passion to continue investing in quality education.

Represented by his legislative aide, Victor Etie, Kalu said his interest in improving the learning standards of his constituents is evident through his numerous educational interventions.

The former governor listed the construction and renovation of classrooms across the constituency, including provision of reading tables and chairs to various schools as well as distribution of free educational materials to students as some of his contribution to the education growth of his people.

Addressing the students, he said: “You can only repay the faith the senator has in you by making conscientious efforts to come out with flying colours in their exams and making your studies a priority.”

In a related development, distribution of instructional materials for the Umunneochi Local Government Area was launched at Isuochi Central School, Amuda, where various items including school bags, textbooks and exercise books were freely provided to students. Pupils and teachers of Amaeke Community Primary School also received their own share of the free education materials.

Chairman of the community, Mr. Emmanuel Ima, conveyed his gratitude to Kalu for the fully equipped three classroom blocks and all the numerous projects he has brought to Umunneochi, and Umuaku in particular, including the already completed Umuaku to Umudim Road.

Mr. Ima assured the senator of their complete support, stating that the community has never had it so good. He also prayed for God’s sustained grace on the senator.

Present at the occasion were the chairman of the Amaeke Umuaku Community, Mr. Ima, the Parents-Teachers Association chairman and headteachers of the various schools, the OUK movement chairman Umunneochi LGA, Mr. Basil Offor, and the OUK ward chairman, Umuaku ward, Mr. Odinaka, among others.

Similar educational gestures were also extended to the pupils of Otodo Model Primary School, Asaga, in Ohafia LGA, and the pupils of Ogudyasa Central School, Isikwuato, and Umunnekwu Community School, Mgbelu Umunnekwu.

The students and teachers at all the schools gathered in their numbers to receive the items and showered gratitude on the senator.