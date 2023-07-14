By Kenneth Udeh

As part of efforts to improve the learning standards of students across his senatorial district, senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu has completed the reconstruction of a block of three classrooms at Abam, Arochukwu LGA.

The school, Amaeke Abam Primary School, forms part of other numerous infrastructure projects in Abia already completed and delivered as captured in the 2023 appropriation bill.

To consolidate his efforts, Kalu won re-election into the 10th Senate,also commenced the second phase of the distribution of school bags, text books and stationeries to students across the five local government areas to aid their learning processes.

The newly completed learning structure adds to others already delivered within the first quarter of the year. They include two to three blocks of classrooms each at Amuvi Primary School; Command Day Primary School; Amaekpu Ohafia Community School and Agboji Abiriba Primary school all located at Arochukwu, Ohafia and Bende LGAs respectively.

At St. James Presbyterian Academy, Ndi Oji Abam, Arochukwu where the distribution of the learning materials first took place, the school proprietor, Ogonnaya Emmanuel offered words of appreciation and prayers to Senator Kalu.

Addressing Kalu’s representatives sent to supervise the exercise, Ogbonnaya assured that the materials would be utilised judiciously by the students. The school head also said that the newly completed learning structures would ease the teaching and learning processes of both the teachers and students.

“I have nothing but appreciation for Senator Kalu, I pray that God continues to bless him more. He has continued to remember us at the Senate and these materials will go a long way for these students because many can’t afford to buy them due to the current state of the economy,” he said.

Other beneficiaries of the ongoing distribution are Ovukwu Central school, Ndi Oji Abam and Community primary school, Ndi Oji Abam both in Arochukwu L.G.A.

Also , Mr. Eke Kalu Elekwa who represented the Head teacher of Community Primary School Ndi Oji Abam thanked Kalu for his benevolence towards the pupils thereby relieving parents from the burden now that the economy is not friendly.