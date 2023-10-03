From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Constituents of Abia-North Senatorial district have another cause to celebrate following the construction of additional blocks of classrooms at Umunneochi by their Senatorial representative Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The latest learning facility built by the former Abia Governor is a fully furnished block of three classrooms located at Amaeke Community Primary School Umuaku Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA.

The classroom blocks which were constructed from scratch by the former Senate Chief Whip are equipped with modern reading tables, chairs, ceiling fans, teaching boards, and other conveniences.

At the commissioning event on Friday, Kalu, the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatization and Commercialisation, charged the students to take their studies seriously while expressing his passion to continue his investment in quality education.

Kalu who was represented by his legislative Aide, Barr Victor Etie said that his interest in improving the learning standards of his constituents is evident through his numerous educational interventions.

Kalu listed the constructions and renovations of classrooms across the constituency including the provisions of reading tables and chairs to various schools as well as his Distribution of free Educational materials to students.

Kalu inspired the students ” You can only repay the faith the senator has in you by making conscientious efforts to come out with flying colors in their exams and make their studies a priority.

In a similar occurrence, the distribution of instructional materials for Umunneochi LGA was launched at Isuochi Central School Amuda, where various items like school bags, textbooks, Exercise books, etc. were freely provided to students courtesy of Kalu. Pupils and Teachers of Amaeke community primary school also received their own share of the free Educational materials.

Chairman of the Community Mr Emmanuel Ima conveyed his gratitude to Kalu for the fully equipped three classroom blocks and all the numerous projects he has brought to Umunneochi and Umuaku in particular including the already completed Umuaku to Umudim road.

Mr Ima assured the senator of their complete support, stating that the community had never had it so good, he further prayed for God’s sustained grace on the senator.

Present at the occasions were the home Chairman of the Amaeke Umuaku community Mr. Emmanuel Ima, PTA Chairman and Head Teacher’s of the various schools, the OUK movement Chairman Umunneochi LGA Mr Basil Offor, the OUK ward Chairman Umuaku Ward, Mr Odinaka, among others.

Similar educational gestures were also extended to pupils of Otodo Model Primary School, Asaga in Ohafia LGA and pupils of Ogudyasa Central School Isikwuato and Umunnekwu Community School Mgbelu Umunnekwu.

The students and teachers at all the schools converged in their numbers to receive the items and showered gratitude on the Senator.