Education in Abia-North Senatorial has received a further boost following the construction and furnishing of additional Classroom Blocks by the Senator representing the zone at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The former Chief Whip of the 9th Senate in continuation of his efforts in revamping the Basic educational institutions in Abia-North facilitated the construction of more primary school structures as passed in the 2023 appropriation bill.

Sequel to the execution of the new infrastructure projects, the former two-time Abia Governor had during the 9th Senate (2019-2022)built and renovated over thirty schools including the distribution of High quality leading materials such as school bags, commercial and science textbooks of various subjects, exercise books and writing materials to pupils across the entire five LGAs.

However, in the latest development made known over the week, Senator Kalu who won re-election into the 10th Senate has facilitated the construction of New of two to three Blocks of classrooms each at Amuvi Primary School; Command Day Primary School; Amaekpu Ohafia Community School and Agboji Abiriba Primary school all located at Arochukwu, Ohafia and Bende LGAs respectively.

The learning structures are equipped with furniture for both Teachers and students, electrified with lights and fans, modern instructional tools and other relevant facilities.

In his remark, the ranking Senator through a statement from his Media office disclosed that the projects were simultaneous across the five local government areas of the Senatorial district.

“As we speak, we have completed so many of them in Abia North. Recently, three blocks at Amaekpu Ohafia Community were unveiled, we have another almost completed at Agboji Abiriba, and the story is the same at Umunneochi, Isuikwuato, Bende Ohafia, Arochukwu, among others.

“The essence of this is to create a platform where pupils can learn in a conducive environment and develop knowledge that will enhance their educational pursuit. This new edifice will enhance the pupils to concentrate fully in their study and everything we are seeing here today was done within four months and it shows a lot of determination,” the statement said.

He further stressed the motive behind his giant strides in the educational sector since he assumed office, saying: “The essence of this is to create a platform where pupils can learn in a conducive environment and develop knowledge that will enhance their educational pursuit. This new edifice will enhance the pupils to concentrate fully on their study and everything we are seeing here today was done within a short period of time and it shows a lot of determination.”

In their reaction, stakeholders comprising parents, community development associations, staff and pupils have showered encomiums on Senator Kalu for his unrelenting interventions in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings across the Senatorial zone.