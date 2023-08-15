From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nkpa community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has lauded the rural developmental strides of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, describing it as unprecedented in the history of Abia North.

The President General of Nkpa Development Union, Dr. Emmanuel Nwaji who made this known during the community’s 2023 women August meeting, said the lawmaker has continued to deliver on his promises.

While appreciating Kalu for the distribution of educational materials to over 12 schools in the community, Nwaji said until Kalu’s emergence as the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, the community had not seen a lawmaker executing such projects.

He expressed the gratitude of the community to the former Abia State Governor for the numerous dividends of democracy attracted by him to the community, which he said included, donation of transformers, solar street lights, boreholes, and road constructions.

He was of the view that the projects were bound to engender economic and social development in the area.

He pledged the community’s unalloyed support to the lawmaker, adding that the natives were prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure Kalu’s success at the Senate.

A community leader from the area, Chief Jonah Ogbonna said the lawmaker’s quality representation has impacted positively on the lives of the people.

A resident of Nkpa Ukwu, Mrs Precious Nmereole said some of Kalu’s attracted projects have triggered economic development of the area and thanked the Senator for all he has been doing for them.