From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Amaeke Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State has commended the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for embarking on some developmental projects in their community.

The community in a letter of appreciation to the former Abia State Governor, dated 2nd September, 2023 and signed by Pastor Kalu Isong, President General Amaeke Abam Development Union, and Mr. Emeka Emeaba, Secretary General of Amaeke Abam Development Union, expressed their gratitude to Senator Orji Kalu for renovating and refurbishing Central School, Amaeke Abam.

The community also appreciated the lawmaker for donating school desks to the public school, saying, “ Our entire community both at home and in diaspora is eternally indebted to you.”

Senator Kalu facilitated the reconstruction and furnishing of over 50 schools across the five local government areas of Abia North Senatorial District.

The former Abia State governor last month described the project as a demonstration of his commitment to the development of education in his constituency, stressing that education remained the bedrock of any development.

Kalu who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, expressed delight at the school projects, stating that improved livelihood for the people of Abia North remains his priority.

He said it was important to invest in the education of the youths, noting that construction of the classroom blocks is part of his efforts to improve the quality of education in Abia North Senatorial District.

In a statement by his media office, Kalu said the new classrooms would provide an environment conducive to learning for the students and improve the standard of education in their communities.

“I remain committed to serving my people. I will continue to work for them tirelessly because it is in me to serve the people,” Kalu said.

The senator had earlier this year flagged off another phase of distribution of educational materials to schools across the five local government areas of Abia North.

The educational materials given to the pupils and students of the visited schools included school bags, textbooks, exercise books and writing materials.