From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has said his administration’s full cabinet would be ready by the end of June to enable the government to take off properly.

Otti made this known while speaking at a thanksgiving service of the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, at the Nkwoegwu Central School, Ohuhu Umuahia North LGA.

The governor stated that with the recent inauguration of the State House of Assembly, the next in line was the constitution of the state exco for the effective running of the government.

Otti explained that the delay in payment of salaries and arrears of pensions he promised resulted from fictitious figures and numbers that cannot be confirmed.

He assured that at the end of this month, confirmed salaries and arrears of pensions shall be paid and pleaded with the people to be patient.

He reaffirmed his Government’s earlier statement that the debt left by the immediate past administration was enormous and vowed to offset it, adding that he would not spend time responding to distractions nor would he give excuses.

Otti who described Umuahia the capital of Abia as a glorified village, announced that in the next three months, his administration would begin the process of transforming the city to enhance its aesthetics.

While congratulating Hon. Aguocha who defeated the former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji at the polls on his inauguration as member of the National Assembly, he stressed the need for all to show gratitude to God at all times.

Hon. Aguocha had earlier in his speech, thanked God for the opportunity to be elected to represent his people and the success of the inauguration while pledging not to let his people down.