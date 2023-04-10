From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The traditional ruler of Ebem Ohafia kingdom, Abia State has honoured the former governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva and his wife Alanyingi Sylva with chieftaincy titles.

Chief Sylva was honoured as Ike Mba Ebem Ohafia (A dependable pillar of Ebem-Ohafia) while his wife, Chief Mrs Alanyingi Sylva will be known and called Ada Oha Ebem-Ohafia (The Noble First Daughter of Ebem-Ohafia)

Honouring the Sylvas, Eze Ukoha Kalu, Paramount Ruler (Ezie Ogo) of Ebem ancient Kingdom, Ohafia, said, “During H.E Timipre Sylva’s first tenure as Governor of Bayelsa State, he brought a lot of finesse to the position by dearly touching the lives of both the highly placed and the so called ordinary folks”.

According to Kalu, “The welfare of the people of Bayelsa State was his real concern. While he concentrated on Governance, His wife H.E Chief Mrs. Alanyingi Uduak Sylva concentrated on helping women and children.

“Together, the couple copiously empathized with all friends and relations in and outside of Bayelsa State. The only boundaries their philanthropy know is the totality of humanity.

“Chief and Chief Mrs. Sylva drilled, built and presented two solid, precious boreholes with portable water which we commissioned this morning. We can’t thank them enough.”

Responding, Sylva said “I thank his Royal Highness and the good people of Ebem Ohafia Kingdom for honouring us with these noble titles”

He said when he did a few things in the community, he didn’t expect that he will get honoured for it or that it meant so much for people.

“I thank this great Kingdom once again, for the hospitality and all the love that has been shown us. It is also a great task and we promise not to let you down. Thank you your Highness”

The event which had in attendance Senior officers of the Armed Forces, and chieftains of Bayelsa State APC, was preceded by the commissioning of water projects built by Sylva.