Leadership of Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery Council has granted the request by the management of Okezie School of Midwifery, Akhaba General Hospital, Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, to admit two streams of students.

The approval came on the heels of request submitted by the management on November 30, 2022 to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, seeking its approval to admit two streams of students in the school.

The Council in a letter dated April 12 and signed by Ndagi Alhassan, director (Nursing) and Head of Department (HOD) Standard and Accreditation Department for the Secretary General/Registrar of the council, Faruk Umar Abubakar, directed that the approval for the intake of the two streams of nursing and midwifery students was with immediate effect. Abubakar further charged the management of the school to reciprocate the council’s gesture by continuing to promote and maintain standard in nursing and midwifery education in the institution.

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter, dated November 30, 2022, on the above subject the content is noted.

“I am further directed to inform you that the secretary general/registrar has gracious considered and approved your request to have double streams in your institution as requested. Please note the approval takes immediate effect.

“It is our hope you will reciprocate this gesture by continuing to promote and maintain standard in nursing and midwifery education in your institution.”

Reacting to the development, indigenes of Abiriba community, including the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce, John Okiyi-Kalu, who thanked the state government for citing the school in the area, also thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Council for giving approval for intake of students in the school which they said has opened a new vista of opportunity for millions of Abians and Nigerians seeking to study nursing and midwifery

Information has it that this was the first time all schools of nursing and midwifery in Abia were fully accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.