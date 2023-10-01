From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has said the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) was conceived to serve as a launch pad for Abia’s economic rejuvenation and growth, leveraging the many advantages of its location which included the oil and gas deposits, nearness to Aba and Port Harcourt cities.

The governor who stated this at the weekend while performing the ground-breaking ceremony of AIIP in oil rich Owaza community, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, disclosed there was abundance of skilled labour and a secure environment for smooth and uninterrupted production and other industrial activities in the area.

He said the Industrial, Residential and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Park which will built on a 1,000 hectares of land, would have multiple layers of businesses that would include modular refineries, petrochemical and fertiliser plants and other chains of enterprises.

Otti said AIIP was different from similar ideas in the past that ultimately did not see the light of the day as according to him, his administration in the spirit the New Abia, comes with a new assurance, adding that things would be different this time, stressing that all he promised would be delivered and no party shall be short-changed

“I appreciate the communities and villages who see great value in the proposition and graciously offered their land to give the vision a foothold.

“My honest assurance to everyone is that the Abia State government shall keep to its part of the bargain and you shall get what you truly deserve. We shall also work with experts and industry regulators to set up clear guidelines that will drastically minimise the damage to your natural environment.

“Above all, we will see to it that every corporate entity that shall have a presence here takes its corporate social responsibility very seriously,” he said.

Otti equally appreciated the various businesses and government agencies that have indicated serious interest in being involved in the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, adding that he was excited to see the heads and representatives of several multinational corporations and government agencies present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Our vision is clear and our goal direct; we want to responsibly harness the abundant oil and gas reserves within Ukwa for the economic development of the communities within, the state and the regions connected to this project location.

“At every stage of this project, even before this groundbreaking ceremony, jobs will be created, local businesses will be empowered and multiple channels of economic expansion established for entrepreneurs within and outside this immediate community.

“The AIIP promises to be a win-win for every stakeholder, especially the host communities that have graciously welcomed us, the investors who can be certain of a conducive business environment, steady power supply, nearness to raw materials, a large population of skilled and unskilled labour, the government through improved revenue and even the research and academic community who can use this project to drive their search for knowledge on relevant thematic areas.”

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu said that the AIIP is the very essence of progress, innovation and economic development, adding that it will position Abia State as a hub for innovation and Industrialization.

He stressed that the groundbreaking ceremony marks the journey towards remarkable development, adding that he will support Otti from the Federal level to ensure that they build a state that everybody will be proud of under President Bola Tinubu.

Kalu who came with several members of the House to the ceremony said the Federal Government will never allow the AIIP to be an abandoned project as it carries the symbol of the renewed hope movement that is all about ensuring that serious projects that can change the economic landscape of the country and are capable of creating employment are successful.

Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna said the project was a dream come true that will restore Abia to its rightful place in the country.

The CEO and co-founder of AIIP, Chinedu Oneyeizu, said the project will usher in accelerated development in Abia and thanked Otti for keeping the project on the priority list of his administration.

Oneyeizu said that the AIIP is a strategic business environment to build significant capacity in many business angles. He added that AIIP is a bold step undertaken by Otti’s government to lay a good foundation for a new and emerging Abia.

Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, said he would like to see the AIIP succeed because of the immense impact it will have on the economy.

Wabote said that AIIP will enable Abia to occupy its rightful position as a key manufacturer of leather products, adding that with dedication and consistency, AIIP will reposition Abia and Nigeria.

He said the issue of the high cost of production will be a thing of the past in AIIP with the provision of 24-hour electricity and commended the location of the park which is close to gas and a seaport and advised the Governor to provide every necessary infrastructure needed and vowed to cooperate with Abia Government to make it a success.

The representative of the Development Partners which includes, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Total Energies and the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone stated their committed to the project.