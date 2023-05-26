From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Indigenes of Abia State under the aegis of Abia Forum Nsukka (AFN) in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says in the past two decades indigenes from the state have been excluded in key appointments of the institution.

Prof Jonah Onuoha, Director Centre for American Studies, and pioneer President of ASF said this in Nsukka on Friday while presenting the maiden lecture series of AFN titled: “The Last Kick of a Dying Horse: An Inquiry into the Challenges and way forward for Abia Forum, UNN.”

He said that to ensure balance, equity, and fair play, the position of vice chancellor and other key positions in UNN should be rotated among the state within the catchment areas of the university.

He noted that Abia State has about 100 well-trained internationally competitive and highly experienced distinguished professors who can occupy key positions and wondered why competent indigenes of Abia are excluded from key appointments.

“The peace we enjoy in university may not last if other states from the catchment areas are not allowed to hold sensitive positions in the University.

“I urge stakeholders in the universities to rethink and accommodate others within the catchment areas in key appointments,” he said.

Speaking further, Onuoha alleged that Abia indigenes hardly benefit from contracts, employment, and other benefits due to the catchment areas of the university.

“Various vice-chancellors of the university have found one reason or the other to exclude Abians in the appointment of critical offices in the university, such as vice chancellor, deputy vice-chancellors, and deans of faculties, among others.

“Members of the forum are complaining of not benefiting from the system, and if nothing serious is done to make the forum attractive, the forum may perhaps be giving its last kick as a dying horse,” he said.

The Don recalled that history has revealed that even though the idea to establish UNN came from Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the then Eastern region under the leadership of Dr. Michael Okpala provide the money that made the project feasible, wondering why Abians are being marginalised in UNN.

“Abia indigenes played a domineering role in the growth and development of the first indigenous University.

“Apart from Prof. Eni Njoku who was the vice-chancellor of UNN from 1966 to 1970, and Prof. Chimere Ikeoku, the 8th vice-chancellor, Abia state produced the 9th vice-chancellor in the person of Prof. Oleke Udeala who

served from 1992 to 1995, and was the last person from Abia state to occupy the office of VC in the university.

“Since then Abia indigenes have faced various degrees of discrimination, victimisation, and description, therefore, there is an urgent need to seriously interrogate why the indigenous have become endangered specie in the University of Nigeria,” he said.

In a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the VC of UNN commended the contribution of Abia indigenes to the university, especially the likes of Emeritus Prof. Okoro Ijoma, among others.

Igwe pledged that he will use his remaining time in office to change the narrative.

“I assure you it will never be the same again, most of Abia people like, Prof Ijeomah have given me useful advice.

“With the caliber of people you have, Abia indigenes should not be taken for granted,” the VC said.

Earlier, Prof. Okechukwu Nwaubani, the president of AFN said that the lecture which is the first in the series of the forum is historic, visionary, and one of the ways to sensitize Abians living in Nsukka, especially in the university.

“The mission of the forum is to promote unity, mutual relationship, and a sense of togetherness.

“Today’s lecture is very important and significant to the forum because of the zeal the forum has in placing Abia state in its rightful place in the scheme of things, especially in UNN and Nigeria at large.

“Today is a clear testimony that the forum is gradually rising to the challenges confronting her quest for the welfare of Abia indigenes in UNN,” he said.

The president noted that the median lecturer, Prof Onuoha was the founder and pioneer president of AFN, describing him as an erudite professor and illustrious son of Abia.

“This lecture will enable us to articulate why we are where we are today and how to chart a way forward in ensuring that Abias in this university were given their rightful place in UNN,” he said.

Nwaubani commended Abians who identified with the forum, and experienced concern why other Abian in Nsukka are yet to identify with the forum.

He expressed his appreciation to Prof. Igwe, UNN-VC for Honouring their invitation, stressing that “that speaks volumes of his good leadership skills, and love he has for Abia indigenes.”