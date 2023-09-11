From Kenneth Udeh

The Abia State National and State House of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal has on Monday sacked a member of the House of Representatives, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Okwara who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as the winner of the 2023 Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency election was sacked by the court and Chief Daniel Chimezie Okeke of the All Progressives Congress, APC who challenged the election process at the tribunal was declared the true winner of the polls.

Unsatisfied with the process of Osonwa’s emergence Daniel Okeke had approached the court to seek the nullification of Osonwa’s election, alleging that he did not comply with the provisions of the law.

Convinced by his arguments the court while delivering judgment in the petition on Monday in Umuahia, the three-member panel led by its Chairman Justice Adeyinka Aderegbegbe, granted the relief of the Petitioners and ruled that Ibe did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

It subsequently declared the APC candidate, the winner of the February 25 national assembly poll, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ibe and issue a fresh one to Daniel Okeke.