From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ukwa/Ngwa axis of Abia State have reaffirmed their support and endorsement of the party’s Governorship candidate for the March 11 polls, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Addressing Journalists after a meeting of members of the party from the area, the state deputy chairman of the party, Chief Grant Nwogu who is also from the Ukwa/Ngwa, said the clarification stemmed from the fact that one Joshua Onyekwere from Isiala Ngwa North claimed that members Ukwa/Ngwa APC have adopted the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe for the Governorship election.

Describing Onyekwere as an impostor, Nwogu who spoke on behalf of the state exco members and the nine local government chairman of the party from the Ukwa/Ngwa axis, said there was no time the party met to endorse candidate of any other party, rather than that of APC Governorship candidate.

“We have fake exco members who claim to come from Ukwa/Ngwa. The nine LG chairmen, including the zonal chairman of Abia South and the state auditor of the party, all from Ukwa/Ngwa, are here pledging their support for Ikechi Emenike, so, anybody from the area endorsing candidate of another party, is on his own.

“As far as APC in the state is concerned, we are one, there is no faction and our Governorship candidate is Ikechi Emenike who we have resolved to give every support. Emenike is coming to rescue Abia state”.

Speaking also, state auditor of the party, Alozie Mac Solomon said no person with his right frame of mind will endorse candidate of a party in government that has refused to pay workers salary for several months.

“The person who purportedly endorsed the PDP candidate is an impostor, Abia State will never return to Egypt, we have crossed the Red Sea and heading to the Promised Land.

“As members of the state exco of APC and LG chairmen from Ukwa/Ngwa, our governorship candidate remains Ikechi Emenike and our support to him remains unflinching”.

Justice Onwumelu, Abia South zonal chairman of the party while stating that those who endorsed the PDP candidate using the name of APC, are not members of the party in the area, he affirmed they are solidly behind Emenike.