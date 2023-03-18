From Kenneth Udeh

Abia State Governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party, Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu has kicked started the outcome of Today’s Governorship and state Assembly elections on winning note as early results from some polling units show that the former Abia Chief Staff recorded victories in Bende, Ohafia, Umuahia North, Ikwuano and Umunneochi Local Government Area of the stage in today’s Governorship elections.

The APP candidate according to early results emanating from different polling units in the mentioned Local governments has begun an early lead. According to verified result sheets signed by INEC officials the APP has so far recorded winning at Bende, Ohafia, Umuahia North, Ikwuano and Umunneochi Local Government Areas

At polling unit 004 Eluokwe Primary School polling unit in Bende LGA the APP got 68 votes others are APC – 6, PDP- 14, LP – 13, YPP – 13, APGA – 9.

Furthermore as revealed by INEC officials the overall results in Igbere units 01, 02, 03, 05 and 06, all in Bende APP are reported to be leading in the Governorship total votes cast and counted.

Details later!