The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has denied claims of thugs attacking Obingwa Local Government Area headquarters as reported by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information And Voter Education Committee of Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC), Barrister Festus Okoye, on Sunday.

In a statement by Barrister Charles Eseonu, Agent -in-Chief, Governorship Election 2023, PDP described INEC report as strange.

Telling its side of the story, the party said: “There was no recorded act of violence in Obingwa LGA of Abia State before, during and after the election of March 18, 2023.

“That Party agents at Obingwa collation centre only ensured that INEC’s directive that results must be announced at units, collated at ward then local government levels and result sheets issued to agents be complied with.

“We were shocked that INEC is attempting to bypass her own recommended process and even falsely released a statement to members of the public to achieve that.

“Youths of Obingwa should rather be commended for insisting that INEC followed her own guideline as previously stated by Barr Festus Okoye and other national officials.

“t is important to note that results of same election from Umuahia South LGA, which were taken to INEC headquarters for collation changed dramatically along the way in favour of one of the parties involved in the election.

“We therefore implore INEC to do the right thing by not raising false alarm but to announce the results as collated in Obingwa.”