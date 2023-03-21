From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Umuahia, Abia State branch has cautioned the Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) over its continued delay in declaring the true winner of last Saturday’s Governorship election in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, chairman of the branch, Jasper Ejimofor said NBA noted with sadness, the controversy surrounding the March 18, 2023 Abia Governorship election in the state.

Ejimofor said NBA as a professional body desirous of ensuring justice, unity, peace and stability of the State, cannot stand aloof as the controversy rages, especially when it is obvious that there are moves to trample on the democratic rights of Abians and prevent them from having the person they have unanimously voted for to govern.

NBA in making its stand known said, “That the overwhelming evidence emanating from INEC indicates that the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti has won the governorship election with a very wider margin.

“That since INEC has already declared 16 LGAs and the LP candidate is leading with over 90,000 votes, and the remaining LGA of Obingwa has less than 27,000 accredited voters as captured in INEC’S data, there are no justifiable reasons why INEC should continue to delay the declaration of Otti as the winner of the election.

“That the delay in declaring the true winner of the election is causing unnecessary tension in the state, and this tension could snowball into serious crisis and breakdown of law and order.

“We therefore enjoin INEC to declare Alex Otti of Labour Party as the winner of the Governorship election to save the state the avoidable disaster that is looming”.

NBA equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the INEC Chairman, the National Body of NBA, NUJ, Civil Society groups, heads of security agencies and other respected citizens and institutions to intervene and prevent the bloodbath this could lead to.