From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some indigenes of Abia State under the guise of United Abia Artistes and Patriots (UAAP) protested against a ruling by a Federal High Court in Kano State, which purportedly nullified the electoral victory of the state Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, of the Labour Party.

UAAP Convener, Osita Offor, Secretary and Legal Adviser, Chuks Akamadu, at a press conference in Abuja, said the judgement should be regarded as a joke which would not stand the test of time.

Akamadu, who read a prepared text, argued that the Federal High Court did not issue an order on Abia Alex Otti because the court was ‘somewhat conscious of its powers and artfully played around the booby trap’ set for it by the PDP and Abia state government.

He, also, contended that the case brought by the petitioners is a pre-election matter and under Section 285(14)(a) of the Electoral Act, the Kano meddlesome interloper who initiated the suit had no locus standi as he was not an aspirant in LP.

Consequently, he called on the judiciary to refrain from entertaining ill-conceived suits designed to embarrass it as the temple of justice or bring the institution to odium and allow Dr Alex Otti to focus on fixing our badly battered state for us

“Abia State is precious to us and the people have suffered so much hardship and deprivation, we demand that the judiciary should henceforth refrain from entertaining ill-conceived suits that are clearly designed to embarrass it as the temple of justice or bring the institution to odium and allow Dr Alex Otti to focus on fixing our badly battered state for us

“Abia State at the moment is the most peaceful state in South East, judiciary should not allow itself to be used to destroy the peace of the state or put it in harm’s way.

“We demand an immediate end to mischief-making and all acts that are capable of hurting Abia’s democratic journey by the soon-to-expire gang of political profiteers, else they would have the full wrath of highly inflammable Abia masses to contend with,” he added.