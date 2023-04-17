From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, the Association of Concerned Professionals for New Abia (ACPNA), has faulted the inclusion of a former chairman of the Governing Council of Abia State Polytechnic as a member of the 2023 Otti Transition Committee.

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, inaugurated a 100-member transition committee in Aba over the weekend, to produce a document that will assist him in fashioning out a new roadmap for Abia when he is inaugurated on May 29.

In a telephone interview hours after the inauguration, the leader of ACPNA, Cosmos Adindu faulted the inclusion of the former Abia Poly Council chairman who hails from Isiala Ngwa North, and who contested the Abia Central Senatorial zone seat in the just concluded elections, into the transition team.

Adindu said the man in question was one of those who ran Abia Poly aground, arguing that since Otti was coming to clean the Augean stable, the former Council Chairman of the institution should have no place in the committee.

“When the man in question who contested the Abia Central zone seat in the recent elections and lost was the Council Chairman of Abia Poly, he ran the institution aground, the institution indeed suffered untold hardship under his leadership.

“When he came in as Council chairman, Council Board meetings were no longer held in Abia Poly, but at a hotel in the Ogbor Hill area of the city and you know the cost implication.

“As he was leaving as Council chairman, he went with one of the Hilux vans of the institution, claiming as always that ‘nothing will happen'”.

The ACPNA leader said since Otti has promised to clean the mess of the past years in Abia, he should not allow those who contributed to the mess to come near his government, let alone be in the transition committee, which should be made up of men and women of integrity.