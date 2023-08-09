From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has vowed to make public schools in the school more attractive. This is with a view to making them compete favourably with private schools.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche made this known while speaking during the opening ceremony of a three day training workshop of the taskforce team on the reaccreditation of schools held at Umuahia.

She said the State Government was ready to equip the public schools to bring them up to standard, adding that all schools in the State whether private or public must meet acceptable standard.

The Commissioner charged the taskforce team to show high level of commitment towards ensuring that private schools in the State meet acceptable minimum standard.

Prof Uche informed that the reaccreditation was part of the “Reclaim Our Schools Initiative” of the present administration, stressing that the exercise was not intended to close down any private school, but to ensure acceptable minimum standard was met.

She explained that any private school that does not meet such standard would be sealed temporarily and given some time to upgrade before reopening.

She appealed to private school proprietors to cooperate with the team to ensure a successful reaccreditation.