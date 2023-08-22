From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State government has said it has concluded plans to provide pensioners in the state with a free health insurance scheme.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who stated this while addressing reporters in Umuahia, said this was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Prince Kanu disclosed that the scheme had nothing to do with the payment of pensions to the retirees, but was meant to add value to the process of defraying arrears of pensions owed to the retirees in the state by past administrations.

“The scheme has nothing to do with the pensions of the retirees whose payment is at an advance stage and would be completed by the end of December 2023,” he stated.

The Commissioner equally informed that the government would on Tuesday, next week formally launch the Abia State Orientation Agency in order to reorientate Abia people and residents on the concept of the new Abia as envisaged and championed by Governor Otti.

He said there has been a disconnect between the government and the people, hence government considered it necessary to revamp the agency, which was enacted by Abia State House of Assembly in 2020.

On roads, Kanu disclosed that 11 roads including Cemetery, Old Express and Emelogu, all in Aba were undergoing rehabilitation and at different stages of completion.

The Commissioner for Works, Don Otumchere Oti said the government was concentrating on road reconstruction in Aba as it is centrally located and deserves rejuvenation.

“There was a need to fix Aba and make it accessible, but that does not mean every other part of the State is left out in the road reconstruction plan of the Dr Alex Otti-led administration.”

Speaking equally, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday said in line with the Federal Government law which empowers States to handle issues of electricity, the State government was working with Discos to deliver power to Aba and Umuahia as well as the rural areas.

He said the State has kicked off the water scheme for Ariaria and Ubakala, adding that plans for other parts of the state would be made public soon.