From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State government said it is poised to implement the National Disability Act passed into Law in 2022 at the national and Abia levels, in the state.

The Act provides for National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), prohibits the use of persons with disabilities for street begging, prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities, provides that all public institutions shall set aside 5 percent of employment for PWDs, among others.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Alex Otti on Persons with Disability, David Anyaele during a parley with the media on full implementation of the National Disability Act.

Anyaele who was the immediate past Abia State Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), said it was for the purposes of fully implementing the Act, he was giving the appointment.

While advocating for the full implementation of the Act at all levels, Anyaele enjoined all to join hands in the task of ensuring that persons with disabilities are given their rightful place in society.

“There is a struggle between PWDs and soceity because the disabled believe society has failed them in so many ways.”

He commended Otti for his efforts in bettering the lives of PWDs in Abia since he became the governor of the state.

“We are lucky to have today in Abia a governor in the person of Otti. During the electioneering, he promised to ensure disabled persons play key role in his administration and this he has fulfilled in many ways including appointing a disabled as his SSA.

Anyaele equally commended the media for their efforts in bringing issues concerning disabled persons to limelight and urged them to assist in monitoring the level of implementation of the Act.

He urged the media to always go into specifics while reporting about PWDs as to be able to elicit response for their specific needs.

Okey Kanu, legal adviser, Abia State Advisory Committee on PWDs said CCD was responsible for the passage of the Act into Law both at the national and Abia State levels.

He called for inclusiveness of the PWDs in all facets of live, adding that PWDs deserve every care.

Abia State chairperson of Joint Association of PWDs, Wisdom Okechukwu said since it was difficult to address disability issues individually, he called on the three tiers of government to work together and assist persons with Disability.

He thanked CCD for ensuring the passage of the Act into Law, adding that with the appointment of Anyaele as SSA to the governor, 90 percent of their problems in the state have been solved.