From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has given reasons for the demolition of a mall in Ariaria International Market in Aba.

A mall and adjoining shops under construction at the market were last weekend demolished under the supervision of Executive Secretaries of Osisioma Ngwa and Aba North Town Planning Authorities.

Speaking on the reason behind the demolition, the Executive Secretary, Osisioma Ngwa Town Planning Authority, Chigoziri Ahiwe the mall was demolished because it did not have the approval of the Authority.

He added that the mall and the adjoining shops and motor park were being developed illegally and the government couldn’t take that.

Ahiwe said the developer did not consult the Town Planning Authority before commencing the development of the structures.

“The mall was demolished because it did not have the approval of the Authority. It was simply being developed illegally.

“They did not consult the Authority before commencing the development of a motor park and a shopping mall together. Imagine the traffic it would have generated along that road.”

He disclosed that the Town Planning Authority sealed the site about two weeks ago and warned the developer to stop work on the site, but that he flagrantly refused.

“You are aware that we sealed the site some time ago. They broke the seal with impunity and in contravention of the extant Planning law.”

Ahiwe stated that people are now more conscious of planning laws and the need and benefits of approaching the Planning Authorities for professional advice and approval before embarking on any developmental activity.

He denied the Authority being involved in any court case with regard to the site.

He suggested that the space of the demolished mall could be used as a Park-and-Ride facility to ease the parking challenges around that area.

He called on residents to join hands and sanitize the city so as to be able to attract investors and improve the local economy.