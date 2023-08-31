From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has given reason behind private sector participation (PSP) in its waste management.

Shedding more light on Government’s choice, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Due Process, Dr. Oluebube Chukwu said the rationale behind Abia State’s adoption of PSP in waste management was to ensure efficient waste management system for Abia.

Dr. Chukwu further explained that integrating the private sector into building a sustainable waste management system was driven by the vision of creating “a cleaner and healthier Abia”.

He disclosed that there will be a phased approach to engage private sector participants, noting that the first phase had been successfully completed.

“The winning bidders for waste management contracts in the state had been categorized into three groups: preferred, reserved, and second reserved bidders.

Chukwu added that the preferred bidders, who emerged as the winners, were currently being notified and their engagement letters undergoing review.

“The preferred bidders, that is the winners, are currently receiving notifications to a meeting and their letters for engagement are under review, which will be served on each of the six preferred bidders”.

The Governor’s aide who disclosed that the contractors would soon start work, explained that this underscored the declaration of State of emergency on refuse by Gov Otti upon assumption of office.

He commended the Governor for coming out with time-tasted innovative strategies to tackle Abia’s waste management challenges, with the adoption of private sector participation as a pivotal strategy.