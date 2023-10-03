From Okey Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has denied sponsoring the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

The state government has equally denied the allegation that Governor Alex Otti was using Abia funds to sponsor the litigation of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election, Peter Obi.

A group had during two press briefings, accused Otti of sponsoring IPOB to cause terror in the state. They equally accused the Governor of using Abia funds to sponsor the litigation of the LP Presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Government accused opposition parties in the state who were defeated in the last election, of hiring elements to cause disaffection among people in the state.

The release read in part, “The attention of Abia State government has been drawn to videos arising from two press briefings conducted by individuals suspected to have been hired by opposition elements who were roundly defeated in the last Governorship election in Abia state.

“Because these allegations are weighty and have the propensity to cause disaffection, insecurity, breakdown of law and order, and even endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens, we strongly and most respectfully make the following demands and submissions:

“That His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), the Chief of Army Staff, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police should kindly use their good offices to cause immediate and thorough investigation into these allegations.

“That the young men who organised these press conferences should be invited by security agencies to come and throw more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agents to carry out thorough investigations that could lead to the arrest of culprits.

“That Governor Alex Otti’s position as Governor of Abia State is a product of a nationally celebrated Governorship election victory, hence, we consider it a demeaning insult and provocative blackmail for a group of greedy hatchet men with zero stakes in the Abia project to sit behind the microphone and spew gibberish that lowers the office of the Governor of Abia State while insulting the sensibilities of our people who have heaved a sigh of relief since the emergence of Governor Alex Otti.

“The hate, anger, bitterness and the trademark of terror contained in the text of the press conference and on the facial expression of the accusers showed a despicable design to subject the government and people of Abia State to public opprobrium.

“The two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti and who are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the thrash bin on the 6th of October, hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation.”

The release urged security agencies to expose and punish those who hired the elements for choosing to advance their selfish interest against the genuine interest of millions of Abia people.