Office of the Governor of Abia State has released the official portrait of Governor Alex Otti.

The picture is expected to be hung conspicuously in all public and corporate buildings and offices across the state.

An image of a confident, humane and bold Otti is captured in the picture beaming with smiles as he looks to shoulder the task of governance and deliver dividends of quality leadership to the people of Abia State.

The full colour head shot is the hand work of versatile photographer, Inyama Iheanyi Iroham, of Ebony Photo Kingdom.

Institutions, corporate organisations, groups and individuals, that wish to obtain a copy of the portrait for their use should feel free to contact the office of the chief of staff to the governor.