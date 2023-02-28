Following calls from various quarters for rotation of power in Abia State political ecosystem, Prof. Ikenna Obioha has called on the people of Abia state to support the governorship candidate of the All People’s Party (APP), Hon. Mascot Uzor- Kalu for the sake of justice, fairness and equity.



The university Don, a native of Arochukwu local government area of Abia state, stressed that having voted for Labour party candidates across board in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abia state, it was high time the electorate ensured the governorship position returns to Abia North Senatorial district in the spirit of justice and equity.



According to the academician, Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North Senatorial district governed from 1999 to 2007, Theodore Orji from Abia Central Senatorial was Governor from 2007 to 2015 and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial district has been governing since 2015 till date.



He said, ” the time is now for Abians to shun politics of personal interests and focus on promoting fairness and justice.



“In the interest of Abia state, we must collectively rise to support what it is right and discourage what is wrong.



“Kalu is a true son of Abia North Senatorial district, who has what it takes to uphold the tenets of democracy and genuine leadership.



“For the sake of the future generations, Abians must not allow selfish ambitions override a genuine cause.



“I am surprised that out of desperation, some politicians keep changing their community of origin.



“How do you expect to get good leadership from deceitful people, who at different times, claim different place of origin.



“Let us rise and support a fair cause.



“It is the rightful turn of Abia North Senatorial district to produce the next Governor of Abia state, without mincing words”.

Admonishing the clergy, christians, residents and indigenes of Abia state, the academician of Catholic faith, urged stakeholders in Abia state to sensitize the people on the need for uphold the tenets of equity in politics, while advocating power shift to Abia North senatorial district in the March 11 governorship election.



Obioha also urged Abians not be cajoled by politicians, who don’t have Peter Obi’s (Labour party’s presidential candidate) qualities to use his name to campaign for Abia state governorship.