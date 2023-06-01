A former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Chief Richard Harrison, has lauded the recent appointments made by the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, asserting that appointment of only competent persons will greatly assist him realise his government’s vision of making Abia great again.

Governor Otti had approved the appointment of Prof. Kenneth Kalu as Secretary to the State Government; Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD, Chief of Staff to the Governor; Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services; Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser Media and Publicity; Mr. Kazie Ukoh , Chief Press Secretary to the Governor; Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General; and Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia.

In a congratulatory message to Dr. Otti, who is the 5th democratically elected governor of Abia State, Chief Harrison submitted that Abia State would remain truly great when competent hands are engaged to manage its affairs.

Harrison, an economic and financial expert, explained that Abia is witnessing a huge infrastructure deficit, hence the urgent need for Gov. Otti’s administration to mobilise resources, both locally and internationally to bridge the financing gap and enhance socio-economic development.

The message partly reads: “I must commend our dear Governor, Dr. Alex Otti for putting economic recovery, adequate security, and infrastructure development on the front burner. The appointments made so far are top notch and I trust he will follow suit with commissioners soon.

“Also, I am optimistic that the appointment of competent and capable individuals into his cabinet, which he has started, will aid his administration get impressive financial deals for the state. Our expectations are high for a New Abia.”