From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, Disengaged non-indigene workers in Abia State, has described Dr Alex Otti’s victory in the March 18 Governorship Election as a reward for hard work and integrity.

The group made this known in a congratulatory message it sent to the Governor-elect in Umuahia.

In the congratulatory message signed by its coordinator, Mrs Fidelia Ihejirika, the disengaged workers said, “We the entire disengaged non-indigene workers of Abia State wish to join other well-meaning people and residents of Abia State in congratulating you on your well-deserved victory at the polls.

“Your victory is largely due to your outstanding record of dignity, integrity and the poor performance of previous governments in Abia State”.

The group said Otti’s victory was not unexpected which it said accounted for the massive jubilations in and outside the state immediately after Otti was declared winner of the polls.

While saying it was aware of the enormous task before the Governor-elect owing to years of maladministration in the state, the group however appealed to Otti to look their way after his inauguration as governor on May 29.

“Your Excellency is aware of our plight as workers in the employment of Abia State Government in 2011, solely because we are not indigenes of the state.

“Despite the fact we challenged the Government’s action in court and judgment was given in our favour, sadly, the Abia State Government has not paid us our entitlements”.

The disengaged workers said they were optimistic that Otti’s victory will right the wrongs meted out to them by previous administrations in the state.