From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Government has debunked allegations that it was sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

It equally denied allegations that the state governor, Alex Otti, was using state’s funds to sponsor the litigation of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

A group had, at two separate media briefings, accused Otti of sponsoring IPOB to cause terror in the state, and also using the state’s funds to sponsor Obi’s litigation against President Bola Tinubu.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, alleged that the opposition parties that were defeated in the last election in the state were hiring some dubious elements to cause disaffection among the people in the state.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of the Abia State Government has been drawn to videos arising from two press briefings conducted by individuals suspected to have been hired by opposition elements who were roundly defeated in the last governorship election in Abia State to cause disaffection among the people.

“Because the allegations are weighty and have the propensity to cause disaffection, insecurity, breakdown of law and order, and even endanger the lives and property of innocent citizens, we strongly and most respectfully demand and submit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Army Staff, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police should use their good offices to cause immediate and thorough investigation into the allegations.

“That the young men who organised the press conferences should be invited by security agencies to throw more light on their allegations, so as to enable the law enforcement agents to carry out thorough investigations that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

“That Governor Alex Otti’s position as governor of Abia State is a product of a nationally celebrated governorship election victory, hence, we consider it a demeaning insult, and a provocative blackmail for a group of greedy hatchet men with zero stake in the Abia project to sit behind the microphone, and spew gibberish that lowers the Office of the Governor of Abia State, while insulting the sensibilities of our people, who have heaved sigh of relief since Otti’s emergence as governor.

“The hate, anger, bitterness and the trademark of terror contained in the text of the press conferences, and the facial expression of the accusers showed a despicable design to subject the government and people of Abia State to public opprobrium.

“The two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti, and who are suspected to be the brains behind the allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suit would be thrown into the trash bin on October 6, hence, the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation.”

The statement urged security agencies to expose and punish those behind the unfounded allegation aimed at advancing their selfish interest over and above the genuine interest of millions of Abia people.