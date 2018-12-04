“Rather, those presented to you were SS2 students who did not sit for the May/ June 2018 WASSCE, stressing that the receivers are still in school expecting to sit for WASSCE next year.”

In another letter to the principal of ECCSS, Mba whose son made the following result in the May/June 2018 WASSCE: Christian Religious Studies A1, Civic Education A1, English Language B3, Igbo A1, Mathematics A1, Biology B3, Chemistry C4, Physics B3 and Animal Husbandry A1, accused her of deliberately replacing his son’s name as one of the best students for the award with that of one Master Ogbonna Dike, who he alleged did not write the exam as at the time of the award and urged her to do the needful.

Equally, Pastor Chibueze whose son made the following result: Economics B3, Civic Education B3, English Language B3, Mathematics B3, Agricultural Science A1, Biology C5, Chemistry B3, Physics B3 and Animal Husbandry B3, alleged that is son, Chukwuma obtained the best WASSCE result in Ohafia zone, but that the award was given to one Master Kalu Ifeaanyi from his school who did not sit for the school exam.

According to him, “Available record showed that my son, Master Chibueze Emmanuel Chukwuma of Ofali Agwu Secondary School, Ohafia, who sat for the May/June 2018 WASSCE made the best result from the school and indeed Ohafia zone and is supposed to be the one that should receive the governor’s award”.

He, like Mba called on those concerned to ensure that justice was done and their children given the award they deserved.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Charles Chinekezi, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) Aba Unit chairman, said, “What officials of SEMB did was criminal, condemnable and totally unacceptable. We are only giving the culprits an opportunity to remedy the mess before it gets out of hand; where nobody will be able to help them any longer because the issue will definitely go out of the hands of the state government.

“The best thing for them to do is to do the right thing by recommending those that are abi initio due for the award because civil servants cannot in any way become cog in the wheel of progress of those young stars”.

A human rights activist based in Aba, Mr Moses Ogbonna said he was not impressed with what Dr Chigbu did in respect of the award and the response he gave for his action. “We were informed that the award was meant for the three best WASSCE students in the state from the three zones, this was done to encourage students in public schools to work hard.

Ogbonna said it was wrong for the officials of SEMB to have deceived the governor into giving the awards to people who do not deserve them. “What SEMB officials did was a criminal deceit, a fraudulent deceit. If officials at the helm of affairs gave the governor wrong names for him to approve and give out award, it is criminal deceit and I believe something drastic should be done to such persons.

“I believe the governor meant this award as an incentive so that other students can emulate them and work harder. So, if the people in charge went ahead and