From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Okagwe Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State have commended the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the provision of solar streetlight in the area.

The streetlights installation was in continuation of the over 500 streetlights provided across the five local government areas of the senatorial district.

A media aide to Kalu, Sunny Idika, in a release quoted a resident of the community, Grace Kalu, as saying that the project had impacted on their lives significantly.

“The provision of the streetlights has brought back night life to the community. I have had more sales at night because of the streetlights. It has also helped security wise. We appreciate Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for this gesture.”

Another resident, Chief Kalu Ukoha, commended Kalu for reaching out to them, stressing that he had always known the lawmaker to be a good man and a promise keeper before he became a senator, describing him as a forthright politician.

“I know Senator Kalu to be a good man, promise keeper, and forthright politician. His electoral victory wasn’t surprising because I know he performed creditably better than other senators. I thank him for the provision of solar streetlights to my community,” he said.

An indigene of Asaga Ohafia community, Ifeanyi Iro, though on a visit to Okagwe, was quoted as having thanked God that he did not waste his vote, describing Kalu as an exceptional politician.

He stated it was a thing that Kalu had started fulfilling his electioneering promises this early, and said he would continue to get their votes as a promise keeper.

Iro expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker on behalf of all youths in Ohafia Local Government Area.

Senator Kalu had in June announced the commencement of the second phase of solar powered streetlights project across his constituency.